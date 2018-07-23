Piscataquis
July 23, 2018
Piscataquis Latest News | Poll Questions | Nicole Maines | Lobster | Bangor's Standpipe
Piscataquis

One person dies in Orneville crash

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Orneville Sunday night, according to WABI.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Lyford Road, the station reported, when the car left the road and struck some trees. The collison killed a man who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, WABI reported.

Police have not identified the man. Authorities are still reconstructing the crash.

Orneville is a small Piscatiquis County town just west of Lagrange.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like