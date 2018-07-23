One person dies in Orneville crash

A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Orneville Sunday night, according to WABI.
The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Lyford Road, the station reported, when the car left the road and struck some trees. The collison killed a man who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, WABI reported.
Police have not identified the man. Authorities are still reconstructing the crash.
Orneville is a small Piscatiquis County town just west of Lagrange.
