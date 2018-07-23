One person dies in Orneville crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 23, 2018 8:41 am

A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Orneville Sunday night, according to WABI.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Lyford Road, the station reported, when the car left the road and struck some trees. The collison killed a man who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, WABI reported.

Police have not identified the man. Authorities are still reconstructing the crash.

Orneville is a small Piscatiquis County town just west of Lagrange.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.