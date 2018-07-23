Newport driver summonsed for hitting pedestrian at Bucksport festival

Courtesy of Michaela Schmand Courtesy of Michaela Schmand

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 23, 2018 6:30 pm

A Newport woman was issued summonses after hitting a pedestrian at the Bucksport Bay Festival on Saturday, police said Monday.

Monica Audibert, 27, of Newport, Maine, was issued summonses for imprudent speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan said.

The accident occurred just after the festival’s fireworks display ended at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Schmand and Bucksport police Sgt. David Winchester.

Audibert’s four-door sedan struck Michaela Schmand, 19, of Dover-Foxcroft, on Main Street in Bucksport as Schmand and her boyfriend, Matthew Vincent, walked in the crosswalk in front of Wahl’s Dairy Port, according to police.

The streets were crowded with foot and vehicle traffic in town for the festival, and several officers were on duty to direct traffic, several of whom heard the collision, Winchester has said.

The speed Audibert was traveling in the collision was not available. The law, Geagan said, does not require an exact read of miles per hour when the charge of imprudent speed is assessed.

Schmand’s injuries were not considered life-threatening by police on-scene. An ambulance took her to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

BDN Writer Julia Bayly contributed to this report.

