Suspect in Dixmont standoff makes first court appearance

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Caitlin Rogers • July 23, 2018 11:49 am

A Dixmont man who has been hospitalized since being shot by police in June made his first court appearance Monday morning by video at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Michael Grendell, 61, is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was shot after an 18-hour standoff with police outside his home that started on June 28.

[Suspect in Dixmont standoff in critical condition after being shot by police]

Because Grendell is still in the hospital his Bangor attorney, David Bate, asked that he not be shown on screen in the Bangor courtroom.

Grendell was charged with one count each of reckless conduct and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, both Class C crimes, and one count of attempted murder, a Class A crime.

The charges come after Grendell engaged in a standoff with police last month. Lee Bell, Grendell’s friend and neighbor, called police after he said Grendell shot at him the night before, according to a police affidavit. Bell said he waited to notify police because he was worried about his friend’s safety.

[Suspect in Dixmont standoff remains hospitalized]

Grendell was shot on the morning of June 29, according to state police. Authorities drew him out of the home after detonating an explosive, but he continued to advance toward police with a firearm, according to Col. John Cote, chief of the Maine State Police.

His next court date is Sept. 10.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray did not ask Grendell to enter pleas to the charges because he had not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Murray set Grendell’s bail at $20,000 unsecured with the conditions that once he is released from a medical facility, he is transferred to the Penobscot County Jail. He also must wear an ankle bracelet, cannot use or possess any weapons, drive a car, and or have any contact with the victim, Lee Bell, a neighbor in Dixmont.

Grendell is expected to be released from the hospital to a rehabilitation center within the next 10 days, Bate told the judge.

If convicted, Grindell faces up to 30 years in jail and a $50,000 fine for the count of attempted murder, as well as up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine for each Class C crime.

As of Monday morning, the affidavit in the case was not available.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.