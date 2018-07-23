Man arrested connection with Bangor stabbing

Bangor Police Department | BDN Bangor Police Department | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 23, 2018 12:37 pm

Bangor police have arrested a New York man in connection with a stabbing near the city’s waterfront Friday, a department spokesman said.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a fight involving three men that broke out along the banks of the Penobscot River, near lower Dutton Street, according to Sgt. Wade Betters.

When officers arrived, they rushed one man to the hospital with stab wounds, Betters said. The other two men also were treated at the hospital for less severe injuries: One possibly had a broken arm while the other had several cuts on his body, he said.

On Monday, police charged Jacob J. Walsh, 29, of Albany, New York, with felony aggravated assault, Betters said. Jacobs is accused of inflicting the stab wounds that sent one man to the hospital, he said.

The men were fighting in an area where there is large homeless encampment, which has seen a recent steak of violence, according to city officials and police.

The fight is still under investigation, Betters said. Walsh is expected make his first court appearance at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor, according to the district attorney’s office.

