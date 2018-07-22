Ryder, Vose lead Old Town to Junior League state crown

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

July 22, 2018 5:24 pm

Updated: July 22, 2018 5:26 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Old Town received strong pitching performances from Caleb Ryder and Peyton Vose to capture the Junior League all-star state baseball title at Mansfield Stadium on Saturday.

Old Town beat Falmouth 13-3 in the first game behind Ryder and 6-1 behind Vose in the championship game.

In the championship game, Vose pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on five hits while walking one and striking out three. He retired 12 in a row, spanning innings 2 through 6.

Aiden Rand’s two-run double ignited Old Town’s four-run third inning.

Bennett Smith sparked Falmouth with a double and single.

In the first game, Ryder picked up the win after scattering six hits over six innings while allowing three runs. He walked three and struck out two.

Old Town scored seven runs in the bottom of the second, sending 13 batters to the plate, highlighted by Noah Thibodeau’s two-run double.

Seth Haverlock paced the Old Town offense with a double, two singles and four RBIs while Thibodeau added a single and three RBIs. Isaac Hayes, Ryder and Maddox Sapiel each added two singles with Hayes driving in a run.

Charlie Adams notched a triple, single and two RBIs for Falmouth.

(First Game)

Falmouth 020 010 — 3 6 3

Old Town 072 202 — 13 15 3

Adams, Gay (4), Pike (6) and Daniels; Ryder and Sapiel

(Second Game)

Falmouth 000 001 0 — 1 5 4

Old Town 014 010 x — 6 5 0

Gay, Smith and Daniels; Vose and Sapiel