Florida golfer pulls away to Greater Bangor Open victory

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • July 22, 2018 11:52 am

BANGOR, Maine — Michael Kartrude of West Palm Beach, Florida, posted his second straight bogey-free round Saturday to earn a four-stroke victory in the 52nd Greater Bangor Open golf tournament at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

Kartrude, who trailed Alex Rainville of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, by one stroke entering the final day of the three-round event, shot a 5-under-par 64 and used four consecutive birdies on the back nine to pull away to a 54-hole total of 194, 13 under par.

The fifth-year pro, who played on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada in 2017, received the first prize of $7,000.

Jesse Larson, the 2016 Greater Bangor Open champion, shot a 2-under 67 in the final round to capture second place at 9-under 198, one stroke ahead of Rainville and Mario Beltran, each at 8-under 199.

Beltran fired a 4-under 65 in the final round, while Rainville dipped to a 1-over 70, eight shots higher than his second-round total of 7-under 62.

Veteran Eric Egloff rounded out the top five, with his third-round 67 giving him a three-day total of 6-under 201.

Kartrude, who posted scores of 67 and 63 in the first two rounds, went out in 1-under 34 for the front nine of the final round with eight pars and a birdie on the par-5 fourth hole.

He caught fire early on the back nine, scoring birdies at 11, 12, 13 and 14 to surge to the lead. He totaled a 4-under-par 30 for his final holes.

Kartrude did not have a single bogey in his final 51 holes of play. His only bogey of the event came on the third hole of Thursday’s opening round.

Larson, who began Saturday’s play two strokes behind Rainville and one behind Kartrude, got off to a fast start with three birdies in his first five holes to make the turn in 3-under 32, one stroke ahead of both Kartrude and Rainville.

But Larson couldn’t maintain that pace, managing just a 1-over 35 on the back nine with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 18, while Kartrude was going on his birdie spree.

Rainville, meanwhile, eagled the par-5 fourth hole but bogeyed Nos. 1 and 6 for an even-par 35 on the front nine that left him tied with Kartrude. Rainville shot a 1-over-par 35 on the back nine, including a bogey 5 on 18.

Beltran had four birdies and a bogey on his final-round front nine to draw within three strokes of lead at the turn but couldn’t draw closer.

