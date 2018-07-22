Bangor remains unbeaten in Zone 1 Legion baseball tourney

Ava O'Kresik | BDN Ava O'Kresik | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • July 22, 2018 7:48 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Jack Corey pitched a complete-game two-hitter Sunday afternoon as the top-seeded Bangor Coffee News Comrades defeated No. 2 R.H. Foster-Hampden 7-0 in a winners’ bracket game of the Zone 1 Senior American Legion baseball tournament at Husson University.

Coffee News, 18-0 overall and 2-0 in tournament play, needs just one more victory to earn the zone’s No. 1 seed for the state tournament that begins next Saturday, also at the Winkin Complex on the Husson campus.

Both R.H. Foster-Hampden (12-6, 1-1) and third-seeded Quirk Motor City (8-10, 1-1) also have qualified for states with their victories earlier in the zone tourney. They were scheduled to face off in Sunday’s late game, with the winner advancing to face Bangor Coffee News in Monday’s championship round of the double-elimination event.

Quirk Motor City eliminated the No. 4 Acadians 8-4 in the first of three games played Sunday.

Bangor Coffee News 7, R.H. Foster Riverdogs 0

Corey struck out six while walking no one and hitting a batter in earning the pitching victory after Bangor Coffee News staked the righthander to a 4-0 first inning lead.

Corey threw 75 pitches, 54 for strikes.

Jacob Munroe sparked the Comrades’ offense with a triple, single, RBI and run scored while Carson Prouty doubled and singled with an RBI and a run scored. Kobe Rogerson singled twice with an RBI, Noah Missbrenner tripled with two RBIs and Zach Cowperthwaite scored twice.

Starting pitcher Casey Sudbeck and Brandon Smith had the Riverdogs’ lone hits, both singles.

Quirk Motor City 8, Acadians 4

Nick Avery tripled, doubled and singled with three runs scored and three RBIs as Quirk Motor City prevailed in an elimination game.

Nick Perfitt doubled and singled with two RBIs for the winners while Cole Daniel also doubled and singled and Jake Ketch added two RBIs in support of right-hander Ryan Hoogterp, who scattered seven hits and three earned runs in a complete-game pitching performance.

Chris Barnes and Devin Grindle each singled twice for the 4-14 Acadians.

Saturday’s games

Bangor Coffee News 6, Acadians 2

Gary Farnham pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Comrades to victory.

The right-hander struck out four batters, walked two and threw 60 strikes during his 90-pitch performance while inducing 14 ground-ball outs.

Kobe Rogerson singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and had one RBI for Coffee News while Tyler Parke doubled, singled and scored a run, Noah Missbrenner and Zach Ireland each had two RBIs, and Carson Prouty added an RBI and a run scored.

Acadians’ pitcher Austin Snow scattered nine hits during his complete-game effort.

R.H. Foster Riverdogs 3, Quirk Motor City 2

Nick Lorenzo singled home Derek Gendreau in the bottom of the ninth to give the Riverdogs the walk-off victory.

Lorenzo finished with a double, three singles and two RBIs while Gendreau singled twice.

Ben Southwick and Jake Dubay each singled twice for Quirk Motor City. Jake Ketch plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Ryan Hoogterp was hit by a pitch three times.

Tom Knott earned the pitching win with a hitless ninth inning after Gendreau allowed two earned runs over the first seven innings and Gavin Partridge worked a scoreless eighth.

Quirk Motor City starter Ethan Newcomb allowed one earned run on four hits over 6⅔ innings. Nick Perfitt took the loss after yielding two earned runs on five hits over 1⅓ innings.

