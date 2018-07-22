Bangor, Hampden teams win Zone 1 American Legion openers

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • July 22, 2018 9:54 am

BANGOR, Maine — Top-ranked Bangor Coffee News and No. 2 R.H. Foster-Hampden won opening-round games Saturday in the Zone 1 Senior American Legion baseball tournament at Husson University.

Undefeated Bangor Coffee News defeated No. 4 Acadians 6-2, while No. 2 R.H. Foster-Hampden outlasted No. 3 Quirk Motor City 3-2 in nine innings.

The tourney continues with three games Sunday. The Acadians (4-13) play Quirk Motor City (7-10) in a 1 p.m. elimination game. Bangor Coffee News (17-0) will face R.H. Foster-Hampden (12-5) in a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m., and the Acadians-Quirk Motor City winner will battle the Bangor Coffee News-R.H. Foster-Hampden loser in a 7 p.m. elimination game.

Bangor Coffee News 6, Acadians 2

Gary Farnham pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Comrades to victory.

The right-hander struck out four batters, walked two and three 60 strikes during his 90-pitch performance while inducing 14 ground-ball outs.

Kobe Rogerson singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and had one RBI for the Coffee News offense, while Tyler Parke doubled, singled and scored a run, Noah Missbrenner and Zach Ireland each had two RBIs, and Carson Prouty added an RBI and a run scored.

Acadians’ pitcher Austin Snow scattered nine hits in a complete-game pitching effort.

R.H. Foster Riverdogs 3, Quirk Motor City 2

Nick Lorenzo singled home Derek Gendreau in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Riverdogs the walk-off victory.

Lorenzo finished the game with a double, three singles and two RBIs for Hampden while Gendreau singled twice.

Ben Southwick and Jake Dubay each singled twice for Quirk Motor City, while Jake Ketch plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Ryan Hoogterp was hit by a pitch three times.

Tom Knott earned the pitching win with a hitless ninth inning after Gendreau allowed two earned runs over the first seven innings and Gavin Partridge worked a scoreless eighth.

Quirk Motor City starter Ethan Newcomb allowed just one earned run on four hits over 6⅔ innings. Nick Perfitt took the loss after yielding two earned runs on five hits over 1⅓ innings.

