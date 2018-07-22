Cumberland County sheriff’s cruiser crashes into car, gas station

Cumberland County Sheriff's Offi | BDN Cumberland County Sheriff's Offi | BDN

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • July 22, 2018 3:09 pm

Updated: July 22, 2018 3:25 pm

A Windham woman suffered minor injuries when the car she was driving was struck by a Cumberland County sheriff’s cruiser on its way to an unrelated incident Sunday morning.

Jeanea Eide, 38, was traveling west on Tandberg Trail when she made a left hand turn into the Irving Little Mart when an eastbound sheriff’s cruiser driven by Detective Bradley Rogers collided with her 2013 Nissan, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The impact sent Rogers’ patrol car off the road where it struck a vent pipe for the Irving’s underground gas storage tanks and crashed into the Little Mart’s sign, the sheriff’s office said.

Eide was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries, and Rogers was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office and the Windham Police Department continue to investigate the crash.

