Amtrak brings back 1955 dome rail car to Downeaster

The Associated Press • July 22, 2018 2:36 pm

Amtrak is again bringing back a 1950s-era domed railcar that offers panoramic views for riders of the Downeaster train.

The Downeaster will begin four daily trips starting Aug. 11 using the “Amtrak Great Dome rail car.” The rail car features an upper level with windows on all sides.

Riders will have views of the coastline, marshes and streams along the Downeaster route from Boston to Brunswick.

Seating in the dome car is available to Downeaster passengers at no extra cost, but those seats are unreserved and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Amtrak says passengers are encouraged to rotate in and out of the car.

The dome car is available through Sept. 23. It’s the only remaining dome car and dates back to 1955.

