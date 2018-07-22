Woman struck by car during Bucksport festival

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • July 22, 2018 12:14 pm

A 19-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with injuries not considered life-threatening after she was struck by a car as she crossed Main Street in Bucksport, police said.

The collision occurred just after the fireworks display ended around 9:45 p.m., according to Bucksport police Sgt. David Winchester.

Winchester said the streets were quite crowded with foot and vehicle traffic in town for the Bucksport Bay Festival and additional officers were on duty to direct traffic, several of whom heard the collision.

The victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk in front of Wahl’s Dairy Port.

The names of the victim and the driver were not released Sunday, as Winchester said the collision remains under investigation.

Both the victim and the female adult driver of the four-door car involved are from out of town, he said.

