Two Maine men hospitalized after colliding with moose on Route 11

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • July 22, 2018 12:45 pm

Two Houlton men were hospitalized late Saturday night after their car collided with a moose on a remote section of Route 11.

Michael Boulier, 48, was traveling south on Route 11 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala just north of Knowles Corner in T7 R5 around 11 p.m. when a moose entered the roadway, according to Maine State Police Sgt. Joshua Haines.

With Boulier were passengers Taylor Graham, 21, and Devon Hanigan, 20.

Boulier hit the moose head-on, Haines said.

Hanigan suffered serious head and internal injuries, and he was transported by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital.

Graham, who suffered minor head injuries, was also transported by ambulance to the Houlton hospital, according to Haines.

All three were in the front seat and wearing seatbelts, Haines said.

The moose was killed in the crash, and the Impala was totaled and towed from the scene.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.