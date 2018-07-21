Emotional reaction leads to dream fulfilled for young Scarborough basketball fan

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • July 21, 2018 1:00 am

It’s really no surprise that 12-year-old Caroline Hartley of Scarborough had a favorable reaction to the basketball-related birthday present she received on the Fourth of July given her bloodlines in the sport.

Her grandfather is Dick Whitmore, the longtime former men’s basketball coach at Colby College in Waterville. Uncles Dickie and Kevin both played college basketball, with Dickie at Division I Brown University while Kevin earned Division III All-American honors while playing for his father at Colby.

And two of Caroline’s cousins, Katie and Maggie, are varsity players at South Portland High School.

But her excited videotaped reaction full of shock, joy and tears after receiving tickets to Friday’s WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm taped to a basketball, and the social media response to it, has transformed the gift into even more of a night to remember.

“We caught her reaction on film, and I wasn’t really sure what to do with it,” Caroline’s mother, Maribeth Hartley, said. “But everybody that was there — my dad and mom and Kevin and his family were there — we all figured someone should see it because it was such a great reaction.”