Monday, July 23, 2018: The right choice, vote Golden, Supreme Court worries

July 21, 2018 10:13 am

The right choice

I so enjoyed Gary Abernathy’s column, “Focus less on Roe v. Wade, more on changing hearts,” in the July 10 BDN. I saw this as a common-sense approach to the very hot button issue of abortion. The pro-choice camp will probably never see it like the pro-lifers, and all the legislation in the world will never bring these divergent groups together. A child’s life being at stake should join them in a common concern.

There are 2 million couples in the U.S. actively trying to adopt, and for each child that is up for adoption, 36 couples wait in line to adopt that child. The very tragic disconnect occurs when we look at the other fact that 1.3 million abortions occur every year. If we as a nation could just bring these opposing facts together, then maybe our nation wouldn’t need a law against abortion because abortion would not be wanted.

When we think about the people and children who are trying desperately to cross our southern border to enter the United States and then we reflect on those flesh-and-blood unborn children of our own that are just trying to cross the “border” into life, this tells us that there is a much better solution to abortion, and that option is adoption.

One option says that the child is not wanted, and the other choice says that the child is desperately wanted. May God help us to choose the right option.

Peter Pinette

Woodland

Supreme Court worries

A recent Associated Press article, “Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe” argues Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, might vote to uphold the Affordable Care Act based on an opinion written for a situation-specific case for one section of the law. The article further argues that even if Kavanaugh were to vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act, that it might not matter because Chief Justice John Roberts might vote with the liberal justices.

Here’s another “might” to think about: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 85 years old. She might die at any time. Whether by natural causes or being hit by a bus crossing the street. If this were to happen during the Trump presidency, Trump would be able to nominate a third Supreme Court justice, someone who not only would definitely rule to overturn Roe v. Wade, but also the ACA.

That is too many “mights” to bank on when considering a lifetime appointment as important as the Supreme Court and its role in protecting the rights of all Americans.

Jeffrey Kaplan

Biddeford

Vote Golden

Don’t let Rep. Bruce Poliquin buy his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is sitting on about $3 million that he intends to use to do just that. He has been a poor representative for the people of Maine, showing time and time again that he is a party creature with little or no interest in you and me and the problems we face in Maine.

When you cast your vote for Jared Golden this fall, you can feel good about telling Poliquin that the integrity of the people of Maine is not for sale at any price. Every time you hear a Poliquin ad, think about how much money he is spending to buy his seat. Remember $3 million.

Golden is a man who will stand up for our values because they are his values, too. Vote for Golden, a Maine man who will serve Maine interests.

Carol Sherburne

Dexter