Jury finds Baileyville man guilty in attack on girlfriend and son

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • July 21, 2018 12:07 pm

A Piscataquis County jury on Thursday found a Baileyville man guilty of a series of charges stemming from an assault on his girlfriend and her son in early January, according to District Attorney R. Christopher Almy.

Timothy Curtis, 29, was convicted of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of Suboxone and a bail violation following a two-day trial in Dover-Foxcroft.

Curtis was found not guilty of aggravated assault, according to his attorney, Christopher Smith of Bangor.

In May, a Penobscot County jury found Curtis not guilty of domestic violence criminal threatening in an alleged incident last year with a different woman, Almy said.

The Piscataquis County charges stemmed from an incident at Curtis’ girlfriend’s house in Sangerville, Almy said Friday.

Curtis has been held at the Piscataquis County Jail unable to post a high cash bail since his arrest following the incident, according to the prosecutor.

Although Curtis was convicted of stealing a gun, technically, it was not stolen, Smith said Friday in an email.

“The firearm was a .22 [caliber] handgun, which had been lost by a friend several weeks earlier, found by Mr. Curtis, but not returned,” the defense attorney said. “According to the victim’s testimony, the firearm was handled during the incident, but not at the same time as when verbal threats were made. The victim was not held at gunpoint.”

A sentencing date has not been set. Curtis faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the most serious charges involving threats with the firearm.

Curtis also has charges of violating bail conditions and driving after suspension from a separate incident pending in Piscataquis County, Almy said.

