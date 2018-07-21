Orrington gears up for biggest endless yard sale yet

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Caitlin Rogers • July 21, 2018 1:00 am

Abbey Willard sat outside her grandparents’ Orrington home Friday morning with a hand-drawn sign advertising lemonade.

Abbey, 12, decided to take the opportunity of Orrington’s annual Endless Yard Sale to raise money to give to the Kindred Spirits Veterinary Clinic’s Angel Fund. Abbey said she takes her own animals to the clinic, so she wanted to give back.

Her table — offering a small glass of lemonade for 25 cents and large for 50 cents — was set up alongside her grandparents’ yard sale. They were one of more than 100 households participating in the event, which kicked off Friday and will continue through Sunday.

“The Angel Fund raises funds for animals whose owners can’t pay for dog food or surgery,” Willard said.

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

The Endless Yard Sale actually spans sales strung along more than 70 miles of roads through Orrington, according to its Facebook event page.

This is the fifth year for sale, according to Old Home Week committee member Heather Bowden. Planning the event can take a considerable amount of time, from coordinating times to printing maps, she said.

While more than 100 households registered for the event, fellow committee member Sue Pate said that there will probably be more sales that were not registered. Additionally, one yard sale could be from multiple generations of a family.

Pate said that the event is a boost for the local economy. Although she didn’t have an exact amount, she said that last year they estimate the sale brought in a minimum of $100,000 for the Orrington area.

This year, they’re on track to have the most-visited event so far. Pate said that in past years their social media posts had reached around 11,000 people by the third day of the event. As of Friday, they already had reached closer to 20,000.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.