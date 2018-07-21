One man stabbed, two others injured during fight in Bangor

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Julia Bayly , BDN Staff • July 21, 2018 2:04 pm

Bangor police are investigating an altercation that sent three men to the hospital Friday night, one with stab wounds, according to information released Saturday by the Bangor Police Department.

Several Bangor police officers responding to a report of an active fight on lower Dutton Street around 11 p.m. quickly located the three men involved, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, the department’s public information officer.

One of the men had several stab wounds and was brought to a nearby hospital by responders from the Bangor Fire Department.

A second man suffered wounds Betters described as lacerations, and the third man had a suspected broken arm. Both were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The incident is under criminal investigation, and Betters said no arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon. The names of the three were not released.

