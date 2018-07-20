25th annual Paul Bunyan Classic slated for Friday night at Bangor Raceway

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

BDN Sports • July 20, 2018 1:00 am

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Raceway is gearing up for the 25th annual Paul Bunyan Classic, New England’s oldest continuous harness race.

The card, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, will include 11 races and caps the summer racing season for the track.

“The pace is faster, there’s more money at stake and there’s excitement all around the track,” Michael Hopkins, manager of racing operations at Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway, said in a release. “On top of that, it’s going to be an absolutely beautiful night for racing and a great way to experience live harness racing.”

The featured event is the running of the Paul Bunyan Pace in which five horses and their drivers will compete for a $20,000 purse. Ron Cushing of Albion returns to the event after taking home the top prize in 2017.

Bangor Raceway also will conduct “Lucky Loser” drawings for fans who didn’t pick the winners correctly, as well as drink specials and a 50/50 drawing supporting the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Scholarship Fund.

Racing shifts to fair season for owners and drivers until mid-September when Bangor Raceway will again conduct live racing in anticipation of the fall season, Oct. 12-Nov. 9 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m.

Admission to the grandstand is free. Race programs will be sold at the track starting the day before racing for $1 each. For more information visit www.hollywoodcasinobangor.com/Racing/Schedule.

