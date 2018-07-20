Local sports: Legion baseball schedule; golf results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 20, 2018 9:35 pm

Legion baseball

Senior Legion

Zone 1

Zone 1 tournament

At Husson University, Bangor

(all games 7 innings)

Play-in game

Friday, July 20

P1: No. 4 Acadians (3-12) vs. No. 5 Post 51/16 (2-13), 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

G1: No. 2 Hampden (11-5) vs. No. 3 Quirk Motor City (7-9), 4 p.m.

G2: No. 1 Bangor (16-0) vs. P1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

G3: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 1 p.m.

G4: G1 winner vs. G2, winner, 4 p.m.

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 loser, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 23

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 4 p.m.

G7: if necessary game, 7 p.m.

Junior Legion

Northern Division

Playoffs

At Colby College, Waterville

Saturday, July 21

G1: Acadians vs. River Jacks, 11 a.m.

G2: Messalonskee vs. Motor City, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Bangor vs. Skowhegan, 5 p.m.

G4: Belfast vs. Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Steve Spencer

BROOKS — Steve Spencer of Bangor fired a hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Country View Golf Course. Spencer aced the 125-yard fourth hole using a pitching wedge for his second career hole-in-one. Tom Gordon witnessed the shot.

GREATER BANGOR OPEN

At Bangor Municipal GC, par 69

Second Round

Rainville, Alex 67-62–129

Kartrude, Michael 67-63–130

Larson, Jesse 68-63–131

Salo, Damon 65-67–132

French, Peter 66-67–133

Waitr, Chris 69-64–133

Beltran, Mario 66-68–134

Egloff, Eric 71 63–134

Biondi, Nicholas 71-64–135

Elliott, John 66-69–135

Martin, Greg 69-66–135

Shattuck, Braden 67-68–135

Thresher, Jason 68-67–135

Denlinger, David 69-67–136

Giancola, Geno 65-71–136

Hickson, John 67-69–136

Kronberg, Ross 70-66–136

Martel, Michael 69-67–136

Taylor, Skip 71-65–136

DeSilva, Chaka 71-66–137

Morris, Blake 69-68–137

Stirling, Thomas 70-67–137

Swift, CJ 71-66–137

Thimble, Ian 69-68–137

Becker, James 69-69–138

Crawford, Christopher 68-70–138

Kim, Andrew 68-70–138

Augustus, Daniel 74 65–139

Brown, Griffin 71-68–139

Geer, Stan 66-73–139

Purrington, Mark 67-72–139

Robertson, Don 70-69–139

Ross, Patrick 67-72–139

Cody, Samuel 72-68–140

Colavito, Jason 72-68–140

Gariepy, Philippe 71-69–140

Warren, Shawn 73-67–140

Wilson, Pat 66-74–140

Harris, Jason 71-70–141

Malec, Chris 68-73–141

Affleck, Brian 73-69–142

Murray, Michael 71-71–142

Kelton, Ronald 77-66–143

Clark, Sean 71-73–144

Grindle, Samuel 71-73–144

Johnston, Kerry 75-69–144

T44 Vrolyk, Tyler 74-70–144

Fors, Derick 72-73–145

Gelderman, Geoff 73-72–145

Jackson, John 77-70–147

Johnson, Brian 74 73–147

Dalga, Jared 77-80–157

HOLE-IN-ONE

Steve Spencer

BROOKS — Steve Spencer of Bangor fired a hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Country View Golf Course. Spencer aced the 125-yard fourth hole using a pitching wedge for his second career hole-in-one. Tom Gordon witnessed the shot.

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

R.H. Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford: 1. (tie) Bob King, Chris Dunifer, Debbie Rowe +16; Rick Robertson, Peter Beatham, Duane Hanson +16; 3. (tie) Don Harriman, Butch Foss, Steve Smith +8; Robbie Robinson, Jim Blakeman, Ed St Heart +8, Dickie Reed, Bruce Dunifer, Dawn England +8, 6. (tie) Dave Barber, Mary Ann Beatham, Dick Crawford +5; Bob Sekera, Phil Newbury, Wayne Harriman +5; Pat Davis, Ralph Holyoke, Don Goodness +5; 9. Tim Gallant, Don Rowe, Rex Ruby E; Pins: No. 7 Robbie Robinson 4-1, No. 9 Ralph Holyoke 14-6, No. 16 Pete Beatham 5-2; High Stableford: Rick Robertson +8; Bob King, Steve Smith +7

At Rocky Knoll GC

Bangor Ladies League — 2 Best Ball Net, 3-player teams: Nancy Hart, Shelley Drillen, Marilyn Hughes 123; Viola Kemp, Pat Lefebvre, Brenda Crosby 126; Kathy Constantine, Louise Shindler, Anne Pooler 133; Fewest Putts: Nancy Hart, Brenda Crosby, Hilda Wardwell 31; Pins: No. 5 Pat Lefebvre 8-11.5, No. 7 Kathy Constantine 38-0, No. 12 Kathy Constantine 34-5, No. 17 Anne Pooler 12-2