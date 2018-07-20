Local sports: Legion baseball schedule; golf results

Legion baseball
Senior Legion
Zone 1
Zone 1 tournament
At Husson University, Bangor
(all games 7 innings)
Play-in game
Friday, July 20
P1: No. 4 Acadians (3-12) vs. No. 5 Post 51/16 (2-13), 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 21
G1: No. 2 Hampden (11-5) vs. No. 3 Quirk Motor City (7-9), 4 p.m.
G2: No. 1 Bangor (16-0) vs. P1 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 22
G3: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 1 p.m.
G4: G1 winner vs. G2, winner, 4 p.m.
G5: G3 winner vs. G4 loser, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 23
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 4 p.m.
G7: if necessary game, 7 p.m.
Junior Legion
Northern Division
Playoffs
At Colby College, Waterville
Saturday, July 21
G1: Acadians vs. River Jacks, 11 a.m.
G2: Messalonskee vs. Motor City, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Bangor vs. Skowhegan, 5 p.m.
G4: Belfast vs. Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
HOLE-IN-ONE
Steve Spencer
BROOKS — Steve Spencer of Bangor fired a hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Country View Golf Course. Spencer aced the 125-yard fourth hole using a pitching wedge for his second career hole-in-one. Tom Gordon witnessed the shot.
GREATER BANGOR OPEN
At Bangor Municipal GC, par 69
Second Round
Rainville, Alex 67-62–129
Kartrude, Michael 67-63–130
Larson, Jesse 68-63–131
Salo, Damon 65-67–132
French, Peter 66-67–133
Waitr, Chris 69-64–133
Beltran, Mario 66-68–134
Egloff, Eric 71 63–134
Biondi, Nicholas 71-64–135
Elliott, John 66-69–135
Martin, Greg 69-66–135
Shattuck, Braden 67-68–135
Thresher, Jason 68-67–135
Denlinger, David 69-67–136
Giancola, Geno 65-71–136
Hickson, John 67-69–136
Kronberg, Ross 70-66–136
Martel, Michael 69-67–136
Taylor, Skip 71-65–136
DeSilva, Chaka 71-66–137
Morris, Blake 69-68–137
Stirling, Thomas 70-67–137
Swift, CJ 71-66–137
Thimble, Ian 69-68–137
Becker, James 69-69–138
Crawford, Christopher 68-70–138
Kim, Andrew 68-70–138
Augustus, Daniel 74 65–139
Brown, Griffin 71-68–139
Geer, Stan 66-73–139
Purrington, Mark 67-72–139
Robertson, Don 70-69–139
Ross, Patrick 67-72–139
Cody, Samuel 72-68–140
Colavito, Jason 72-68–140
Gariepy, Philippe 71-69–140
Warren, Shawn 73-67–140
Wilson, Pat 66-74–140
Harris, Jason 71-70–141
Malec, Chris 68-73–141
Affleck, Brian 73-69–142
Murray, Michael 71-71–142
Kelton, Ronald 77-66–143
Clark, Sean 71-73–144
Grindle, Samuel 71-73–144
Johnston, Kerry 75-69–144
T44 Vrolyk, Tyler 74-70–144
Fors, Derick 72-73–145
Gelderman, Geoff 73-72–145
Jackson, John 77-70–147
Johnson, Brian 74 73–147
Dalga, Jared 77-80–157
LOCAL
At Pine Hill GC
R.H. Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford: 1. (tie) Bob King, Chris Dunifer, Debbie Rowe +16; Rick Robertson, Peter Beatham, Duane Hanson +16; 3. (tie) Don Harriman, Butch Foss, Steve Smith +8; Robbie Robinson, Jim Blakeman, Ed St Heart +8, Dickie Reed, Bruce Dunifer, Dawn England +8, 6. (tie) Dave Barber, Mary Ann Beatham, Dick Crawford +5; Bob Sekera, Phil Newbury, Wayne Harriman +5; Pat Davis, Ralph Holyoke, Don Goodness +5; 9. Tim Gallant, Don Rowe, Rex Ruby E; Pins: No. 7 Robbie Robinson 4-1, No. 9 Ralph Holyoke 14-6, No. 16 Pete Beatham 5-2; High Stableford: Rick Robertson +8; Bob King, Steve Smith +7
At Rocky Knoll GC
Bangor Ladies League — 2 Best Ball Net, 3-player teams: Nancy Hart, Shelley Drillen, Marilyn Hughes 123; Viola Kemp, Pat Lefebvre, Brenda Crosby 126; Kathy Constantine, Louise Shindler, Anne Pooler 133; Fewest Putts: Nancy Hart, Brenda Crosby, Hilda Wardwell 31; Pins: No. 5 Pat Lefebvre 8-11.5, No. 7 Kathy Constantine 38-0, No. 12 Kathy Constantine 34-5, No. 17 Anne Pooler 12-2
