Police: Gun, fentanyl, counterfeit seized in Scarborough arrest

Scarborough Police Department

By CBS 13 • July 20, 2018 8:02 am

Updated: July 20, 2018 8:28 am

Three men were arrested at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon outside the Scarborough Walmart.

Police say they made a traffic stop and realized the vehicle was stolen from North Carolina.

In addition to recovering the stolen vehicle, police say they seized more than 11 grams of fentanyl, a stolen loaded .22 handgun, 30 counterfeit $100 bills, and a machine for making counterfeit credit cards in the trunk.

Police arrested Ibekendu Ellenton-Ogugua Mokeme, 19; Jeffrey Devon Silvia, 23; and Adrian Candelaria, 22. They are all from Portland.

Mokeme was charged with theft by unauthorized use of property, aggravated forgery, and violation of bail conditions.

Silvia was charged with theft by unauthorized use of property, theft by receiving stolen property, violation of bail conditions, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Candelaria was charged with theft by unauthorized use of property and violation of bail conditions.

Police say the Secret Service is assisting with the case and additional federal charges are likely.

