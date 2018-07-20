Down East woman charged in Route 1A car chase in Brewer

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Wendy Watkins • July 20, 2018 6:24 pm

Updated: July 20, 2018 7:19 pm

A Cherryfield woman was arrested Friday morning after a car chase through heavy traffic on Route 1A in Holden and Brewer, according to Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley.

Billie Jo Hughes, 39, of Cherryfield was charged with refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving to endanger and operating under the influence, he said.

The chase began around 11:30 a.m., shortly after police received a report of a car driving erratically on Route 1A toward Holden from Hancock County, Greeley said.

“A caller reported a black Chevy sedan making bad passes all over the road,” he said, explaining he set up on the busy road to watch for the car.

“When I activated my blue lights, the car didn’t want to stop,” he said. “She put on her blinker, and then took off. She was sailing through red lights, and darting through and around cars. It was pretty crazy.”

During the pursuit down Wilson Street in Brewer, Greeley alerted Brewer police and then pulled up beside the car, rolled down his window and hollered at the driver. “This is with the lights and siren on. She was looking at me like she had no idea what I was talking about,” Greeley said.

At that point, she pulled in to a parking lot near the intersection of Green Point Road, and Greeley blocked her car in with his cruiser, he said. Greeley credits Brewer police for their assistance.

There was a dog in the vehicle with her, he said.

Hughes declined a Breathalyzer test at the scene, Greeley said. The charge of refusal to stop for a police officer is a felony carrying a possible sentence of up to 5 years.

