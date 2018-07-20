Bangor’s assistant city manager resigns

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

BDN Staff By Alex Acquisto • July 20, 2018 3:20 pm

Updated: July 20, 2018 3:35 pm

The city’s assistant manager resigned earlier this month, and a current employee has applied to fill the position, a city official said.

Michael Crooker, who was hired by the city in 2016 after serving as the Glenburn town manager for a decade, resigned July 6, City Solicitor Norm Heitmann said Friday. There was no public announcement of Crooker’s departure and he did not leave a resignation letter.

The city has advertised the position internally and received one applicant, but Heitmann and City Manager Cathy Conlow declined to say who. If an offer is extended and the employee declines, the job will be advertised publicly. The salary for the position ranges from about $80,000 to $110,000.

The assistant city manager also serves as director of the Human Resources department. Additional duties include managing the city’s Community Connector bus service, leading negotiations with the city’s labor agreements, assisting the city manager in handling personnel matters and chairing the General Assistance Fair Hearing Authority.

Prior to Crooker’s time in Glenburn, he served as the executive director of the River Coalition in Old Town and as town manager in Bradley. He did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.