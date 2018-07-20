Bangor area power outage puts nearly 2,000 customers in the dark

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

BDN Staff By Alex Acquisto • July 20, 2018 4:46 pm

Updated: July 20, 2018 5:21 pm

Almost 2,000 households in Bangor and Hampden lost power late Friday afternoon.

According to the Emera Maine website, 1,582 customers remained affected at 4:45 p.m. by the outage in Bangor while 370 were affected in Hampden.

Kendra Overlock, Emera’s manager of communications, said at 5 p.m. that crews were “on site making repairs,” but that the cause of the outage was still being investigated. Crews will remain in the field making repairs until all customers are fully restored. Service was expected to be restored by about 6 p.m.

The outage in Hampden affected mostly northern parts of town, including Route 1A, Main Road and Main Road North, and Old County and Perry roads.

In Bangor the outage was concentrated in the Fairmount neighborhood between 14th and Main streets. It affected streetlights and caused traffic congestion on lower Main Street between Shaws Supermarket and the Cross Insurance Center, the Bangor Police Department reported on its Facebook page. Just after 4 p.m., police urged drivers to seek alternate routes for the next few hours.

Due to a power outage, traffic on lower Main Street in Bangor, Maine- saaaaay, between Shaws supermarket and the Cross… Posted by Bangor Maine Police Department on Friday, July 20, 2018

“Crews are working diligently to fix the problem, but traffic lights need electricity, and we don’t have any in that area,” the post read.

