Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

By Joseph Cyr, The County • July 20, 2018 3:21 pm

HOULTON, Maine — Law enforcement officers never forget a fallen comrade. And now, thanks to the efforts of Maine State Police and Maine Forest Rangers, the memories of Detective Glenn Strange and Forest Ranger Jeremiah Crockett will live on for many years to come.

“The idea for planting a tree came about originally from community members talking to Maine Forest Service forester Dan Jacobs about doing something special to honor Ranger Jeremiah Crockett,” said Robby Gross, a district forest ranger with the Maine Forest Service Division of Forest Protection. “Ranger Crockett meant a great deal to the Maine Forest Service and in particular the southern Aroostook area. He was involved in several programs that focused on fire and forest management and led many projects to better the common good.”

As discussions moved forward, the decision was made to approach the Maine State Police to see if a tree could be planted at the Troop F barracks, as that office also serves as the main office for the local forest rangers.

“Last year, one of our forestry wardens came to me with the idea of planting a tree for Jeremiah,” said Lt. Brian Harris, commander of the Maine State Police Troop F division. “I felt if we were going to do one tree, a second tree for Det. Glenn Strange would be nice.”

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Memorials erected in Houlton to honor fallen officers,” an article by The County staff writer Morgan Mitchell, please follow this link to The County online.