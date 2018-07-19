Teen driver earns first Enduro feature race at Speedway 95

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

July 19, 2018 8:01 am

Updated: July 19, 2018 12:03 pm

HERMON, Maine — Fourteen-year-old Jordan Kimball of Holden, the 2017 Stars of Tomorrow champion, won the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro feature at Speedway 95 Wednesday night in only his seventh start as a rookie in the division.

Kimball took off from his outside pole position start and led all 20 laps of the event. Dustan Durrell of Newburgh came from a 12th-place start to finish second and Keith Drost of Stetson, who started 13th, placed third. Fourth went to pole sitter Josh Merrill of Corinth, with Andrew Crosby of Hermon wound up fifth.

Other Speedway 95 Results

STARS OF TOMORROW: 1. Damon Kimball, Holden, 2. Gage Higgins, Newburgh, 3. Garrit McKee Jr., Dixmont, 4. Bryson Parritt, Steuben

KENNY-U-PULL ROADRUNNERS: 1. Ben Jenkins, Brewer, 2. Zach Horlieca, Hudson, 3. Jason Hyde, Glenburn, 4. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag, 5. Rob Brideau, Milford