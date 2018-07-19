Reports: Smart signs four-year extension with Boston Celtics

Ron Schwane | AP Ron Schwane | AP

July 19, 2018 11:12 am

Marcus Smart is considered to be among the best defenders in the NBA and he was a key member of the Boston Celtics team that pushed Cleveland to the limit in last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

Now, it appears as though Smart will remain with the Celtics for the next several years.

According to a Tweet by Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Smart has accepted a four-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Celtics.

Smart, who was a restricted free agent, will receive $13 million per season with the deal.

Boston had dangled a $6.05 million qualifying offer in front of Smart on June 29, but reports indicated he was disappointed at not having received a more substantial contract offer at that time.

Smart, the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA draft out of Oklahoma State, averaged 10.2 points in 54 games last season. However, the 24-year-old’s greatest assets might be on defense. His skills as an on-ball defender have helped him average 1.5 steals per game in his brief career.

He also owns averages of 9.4 points and 3.9 assists in 27.8 minutes per game in 261 career contests.