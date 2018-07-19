On Deck, a sports calendar for July 19, 2018

July 19, 2018 10:31 pm

ADVENTURE RACING

BASEBALL

ORONO — University of Maine Baseball Overnight Camp registration ends Wednesday, July 25. Camp begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, for ages 8-14. For pricing and schedule of events visit www.totalcamps.com/MAINEBASEBALL. Contact Head Coach Nick Derba at Nicholas.Derba@maine.edu or 581-1090 with questions.

BASKETBALL

BANGOR — The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a summer basketball camp in collaboration with the Bangor High School teams; July 23-27 for boys and girls in grades 2-4 and 5-8; boys camp runs 10 a.m. to noon and girls camp is 1-3 p.m. Each day will include games and skill development at Red Barry Gym. Bangor High coaches, along with current and former players, will provide instruction. Players will be grouped by age and ability. The cost is $60 for Bangor residents and $70 for nonresidents. For information or to register, visit www.bangorparksandrec.com or call the office at 992-4490.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 8th Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, at Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield. Many past and new inductees will be on hand including Skip Chappelle, Steve Condon, Matt Rossignol, Tony Hamlin, Jim Stephenson, Tom Pelletier, Billy McAvoy and others. Cash prizes, skins game, two hole-in-one prizes, $10,000 cash (sponsored by Par & Grille of Caribou) and 2018 Honda Civic (Griffith Honda of Presque Isle); four-person oldsmobile scramble, 11 a.m. (U.S.) shotgun start, registration 10-10:45 a.m, field is limited to the first 40 paid teams; divisions for Men, Women and Mixed (2 Men/2 Women), $65 per person, steak and chicken barbecue included; live auction for several sets of Celtics, Red Sox and concert tickets, hotel rooms and stay-and-play golf packages; cash prizes to the top four gross teams and top four net teams, closest to pin and the Boondocks Grille longest drive prizes; proceeds benefit the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame’s effort to establish its wing at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or go to the MBHoF website at www.mainebasketballhalloffame.com

BIKING

CANOE RACING

CROQUET

ELLSWORTH — The Woodlawn Croquet Mini Lobster Tournament, Sept. 6-9, is open to all USCA members and is a 6 Wicket Singles USCA sanctioned tournament; play will center on the full-sized court next to the Historic Black House on the Grounds of the 180-acre Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth; other courts being used are the Tapley Cove Court in Brooksville, the Sorrento VIA Court in Sorrento, and the Hinckley Court in Southwest Harbor; courts open for practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The opening reception and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Woodlawn Museum Sleigh Barn; tournament play commences on Sept. 6 and ends on Sept. 9. Spectators welcome, more information at woodlawnmuseum.com

CROSS COUNTRY

BUCKSPORT — Dynamic Duo XC Race, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, on Bucksport High School’s three-mile cross-country course, which is 99 percent groomed gravel and grass and well-marked. The male-female relay race is the only one of its kind in eastern Maine. Registration at 7 a.m. at Bucksport High School football field, $20 per couple. Contact Chris Jones for information at 469-9901 or chris.jones@rsu25.org .

DISC GOLF

ORRINGTON — Brewer Federal Credit Union will hold its fourth annual Disc Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at DR Disc Golf; registration 8-8:45 a.m., play begins at 9 a.m., rain or shine, three-person, best-throw team format, $15 per person, discs provided, bug spray recommended; singles will be placed on a team; Brewer Federal Credit Union will provide pizza and drinks after the tournament, all proceeds will go to the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign to End Hunger; for information or to register, visit www.BrewerFCU.org/disc-golf-tournament.

FIGURE SKATING

HALLOWELL — Eighth annual Figure Skating Camp, July 24-26, at Camden National Bank Ice Vault, Whitten Road, for skaters who have achieved U.S. Figure Skating Basic Skill Level 4 and higher through Adult-level Skaters. On-ice classes in stroking, moves in the field, jumps and spins, ice dance, synchro, power skating, freestyle ice. Off-ice classes in flexibility and form, music interpretation and choreography, question-and-answer session. Camp starts at 8:30 a.m. with warm-ups and stretching. Inform camp staff of any medical issues or allergies. Register here: https://cdn2.sportngin.com Mail to Skating of Association of Maine Skate Camp, P.O. Box 5663, Augusta, ME 04332. No refunds. Returned checks subject to $25 fee.

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — The Bangor chapter of Maine Football Officials will begin classes for prospective officials on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the lecture hall at Bangor High School. The course meets for 10 weeks. New officials are welcome and will be encouraged to referee middle school and youth league games this fall once the basic rules are covered. New officials are needed, so if you enjoy football and want to be involved in the game, please call Doug Ferguson at 974-7969 or by email at tankferguson9@gmail.com

GOLF

BRUNSWICK — The Howard Vandersea Maine State Chapter of the National Football Foundation will host its 19th annual golf tournament at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club on Monday, July 23. The cost is $125, which includes greens fees with cart, gifts, prizes, post-round barbecue and National Football Foundation membership. Hole sponsorships are available at $100 per hole. Proceeds will go to the Chapter’s scholarship fund, the membership drive and to support the programs that promote amateur football in Maine. For more information, contact Jack Cosgrove at 859-4958 or jack.cosgrove@colby.edu.

ORRINGTON — Third annual Rodney Mann Memorial Backwards Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m. shotgun start, Saturday, Aug. 11; $40 without cart, $50 with cart, includes lunch; Contact Pine Hill Golf Course at 989-3824 or Pat Tait at 478-4927. Money raised will go to a graduating student-athlete from Orrington attending Brewer High School.

PICKLEBALL

GREATER BANGOR — Here is the open drop-in pickleball schedule for the Greater Bangor area at Armstrong Tennis Center (ATC), Newport Recreation Center (NRC), Skehan Recreation Center (SRC), Old Town-Orono YMCA (OTOY): Sundays 4-7 p.m., all levels; Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels, (OTOY); noon-2 p.m., all levels (SRC); 6-8 p.m., all levels, (OTOY); Tuesdays 8:30–9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC), through July 3; 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC), 5-8 p.m., all levels (ATC); 6-7:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); Wednesdays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); 1-2:30 p.m., all levels (NRC); 5-8 p.m., experienced (ATC); Thursdays 8:30-9 a.m., skills and drills (ATC); 9 a.m.-noon, experienced (ATC); 6-8:30 p.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC); Fridays 9-11 a.m., beginner/intermediate (ATC), 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (OTOY); 9:15-10:45 a.m., all levels (SRC); Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon, all levels (ATC)

ROAD RACING

DOVER-FOXCROFT — 21st annual “Pony Pride” 5K Road Race, sponsored by Will’s Shop and Save and held in conjunction with Foxcroft Academy’s Alumni and Dover-Foxcroft Homecoming Weekend, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4; register 7-7:45 a.m. at the FA Track Building; first mile is relatively flat, second mile a slight upgrade, third mile varying terrain and last 200 meters finishes on Foxcroft Academy’s track; $12 for preregistrants, $36 for a family of four; day of race $15 and $42, respectively; t-shirts to first 60 registrants, cash prizes for top man, woman and fastest FA grads, male and female; gift cards for the winner of each age division; send signed entry form with check payable to: Foxcroft Academy c/o George Rolleston, 975 West Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

FARMINGTON — The Spandits! 5K, Open Mile and Kids Mile Road Race will be held Saturday, July 28, as part of the Farmington Summer Fest; race-day registration begins at 4 p.m. on upper Broadway; Kids Mile at 5 p.m., Open mile at 6 p.m., 5K at 6:30 p.m.; races benefit Mt. Blue High School cross-country teams; t-shirts to the first 75 pre-registrants for the 5K and first 25 in the open mile, raffle following awards ceremony; Spandits! gift certificates to top female and male Open Mile and 5K finishers; pre-register until July 25 at www.Spandits.com: Kids Mile $6 pre-registration, $8 race day; Open Mile $10/$15; 5K $15/$20; call race director Kelley Cullenberg (207) 860-0306, cullenberg.kelley@gmail.com or spanditsapparel@gmail.com.

OLD TOWN — The Courageous Steps Project is launching the Step Forward 5K Challenge/Fun Run set for Saturday, July 28, at Old Town Elementary School. The mile fun-run will take place at 9 a.m. with the 5K Challenge set for 10 a.m. Medals awarded to the top 10 male, female runners; proceeds benefit Courageous Steps Project’s Step Forward Initiative with scholarships to graduating high school seniors and mentoring opportunities to children in grades 4-12 in collaboration with schools and local organizations. To register, visit: runsignup.com/Race/ME/OldTown/. If you have questions about the race, contact race director Connor Archer at: connor.archer@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

BLUE HILL — Run to Breathe the Salty Sea 5K, Walk & Fun Run to support Christy Jordan Ryan’s double lung transplant, Sept. 29 at the Blue Hill Fair Grounds; registration opens at 2:30 p.m., walk begins 3:30 p.m., Fun Run begins 3:45 p.m. and 5K starts at 4 p.m.; 5K preregistration $20; day of event $25; Walk/Fun Run (1.5 miles) $15; Salty Sea Character costume contest; a lobster feed will follow at $15 per lobster or $8 for hamburgers/hot dogs, includes salad, corn on the cob, chips and drink. It is not required to participate in the run/walk to eat.

Register at: https://www.runreg.com/8077, https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/run-to-breathe-the-salty-sea-5k-run-walk-and-fun-run

SOUTH PORTLAND — Maine Cancer Foundation’s 11th annual Tri for a Cure Women’s Sprint Triathlon will be held 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, July 22, at Southern Maine Community College. Opening ceremony at 8 a.m. Race entries are full, but volunteers are needed. People can sign up at www.triforacure.org/volunteer, or make a donation to the event or one of the women participating. The Tri for a Cure is a charitable fundraising event to support the work of Maine Cancer Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine. One hundred percent of funds raised benefit the people of Maine. The Tri for a Cure is Maine Cancer Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year, raising more than $2 million in 2017.

TENNIS

BANGOR — Join Bangor High School boys tennis coach Cindi Howard for a three-week tennis camp that will focus on learning, improving and having fun; Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, July 16-Aug. 3, 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-7; 10: 10:15-11:15 a.m. for ages 8-10; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for ages 11-14. The camp is $55 for Bangor residents and $65 for nonresidents. Go to www.BangorParksandRec.com for more information and to register, or call 992-4490.