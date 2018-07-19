Giancola, Salo shoot 4-under 65s to share first-round lead at Greater Bangor Open

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

July 19, 2018 9:34 pm

Updated: July 19, 2018 9:45 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Gino Giancola and Damon Salo each shot a 4-under-par 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Greater Bangor Open at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

The field enjoyed an all-around productive day to kick off the tournament as 41 players completed the round within seven strokes of the lead duo.

Mario Beltran was among four players who fired 3-under 66s. He was joined by John Elliott, Peter French, Stan Greer and Pat Wilson.

Six more players lurk only two strokes behind the leaders. That group includes veteran Maine pro John Hickson, Michael Kartrude, Mark Purrington, Alex Rainville, Patrick Ross and Braden Shattuck.

Giancola, an apprentice at Timberlin Golf Club in Kensington, Conn., went out in 3 under. He birdied the first, fourth and seventh holes. He was up and down on the back nine, sandwiching bogeys on Nos. 11 and 18 around three consecutive birdies on holes 14, 15 and 16.

Salo, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Miami who last March was named the school’s interim head golf coach, was 1 over at the turn after a birdie on the first hole and bogeys on Nos. 5 and 8. However, he rebounded to shoot 5 under on the back. That effort included birdies on 10, 15 and 16 and an eagle on the 318-yard 13th hole.

Beltran, Elliott and French each registered four birdies and only one bogey to tie for third.

Giancola’s six birdies tied Stan Greer (3 under) for the most in the first round.

The three-day tournament continues with the second round on Friday.