Small college report: Thomas names new men’s basketball coach

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • July 19, 2018 2:14 pm

Joe Scheuers, an Illinois native who most recently coached in Indiana, has been named the new men’s basketball coach at Thomas College in Waterville.

Scheuers takes over the Terriers after four seasons as associate head coach at Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana. Last season he helped guide the Quakers to their most conference victories since joining the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference in 2010 and best finish in the conference standings.

The Crescent City, Illinois, native previously spent two seasons at Illinois College and one year at Trine University, serving as an assistant coach at both schools.

Scheuers replaces Geoff Hensley, who resigned in May after four years as the Thomas head coach.

Hensley guided the Terriers to a 55-52 record overall, 41-31 in the North Atlantic Conference. Thomas qualified for the conference tournament all four seasons under Hensley, reaching the NAC championship game in 2017 before being ousted by Husson University of Bangor.

Hensley is now the men’s basketball coach at at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Carey joins MMA staff

Spencer Carey of Fairfield, who quarterbacked Lawrence High School of Fairfield to back-to-back Eastern Maine Class A football championships in 2011 and 2012 before going on to play at the University of Maine, has been named an assistant football coach at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

Carey, also an all-state safety and a standout basketball player in high school, went on to play safety, wide receiver and outside linebacker at UMaine before graduating in May.

Carey will coach outside linebackers at Maine Maritime this fall as one of three new assistants under head coach Chris McKenney.

Other newcomers to the MMA coaching staff are offensive line coach Shane McKillop and defensive line coach Cody Hipp.

Maine Maritime Academy opens its 2018 season Sept. 1 with a noon home game against SUNY-Maritime at Ritchie Field.

Husson lands Caribou’s Matlock

Recent Caribou High School graduate Ashley Matlock will continue her tennis career at Husson University of Bangor next season.

Matlock was undefeated in the regular season during her sophomore, junior and senior years at Caribou, helping coach John Habeeb’s Vikings win back-to-back Class B North championships in 2017 and 2018.

Matlock, who played second singles for Caribou last spring, was seeded 11th for the 2018 state singles tournament and advanced to the Round of 16 for the second straight year.

Matlock is set to major in health sciences at Husson with the goal of going to graduate school to become a surgical physician assistant.

The Husson women’s tennis team advanced to the North Atlantic Conference championship match last season under coach Josh Warren.

