Winthrop boy, 2, seriously injured in attack

By CBS 13 • July 19, 2018 6:21 am

Winthrop police say a 2-year-old boy and his mother are seriously injured after a brutal attack in their home.

Early Monday morning, police responded to a home in Winthrop after a 911 call was cut short.

Brenda Soucy says she and her 2-year-old son were sleeping when her boyfriend attacked them. She says she was hit first, then her child.

“I woke up to getting slapped across the face,” Soucy said. “I heard him slap my baby.”

When she ran down the hall to defend her son, she says her boyfriend grabbed a box cutter.

“He went for my throat,” Soucy said. “And I put my hand up to block it and he cut my finger. And then he went down and sliced my leg.”

She says he then locked himself in a bathroom, giving her time to call 911.

“But I heard him come out of the bathroom again,” Soucy said. “So I only got to get my street address out. I didn’t get to say what was going on.”

A police officer came and arrested Brian Diaz, now charged with aggravated assault and assault on a child younger than 6 years old.

“I just don’t understand how he can do that to a defenseless baby,” Soucy said. “And in his sleep, nonetheless. You woke him up out of a sleep to beat him. And just beat him repeatedly.”

The 2-year-old boy is in the Critical Care Unit at Maine Medical Center.

The investigating officer says Diaz told him he may have played a little rough with the child but claims no assault took place.

Police and the boy’s parents say the child suffered bruises, facial injuries, and two broken ribs.

Bradley Brown says his son finally started to come around Wednesday.

“He’s doing really well right now,” Brown said. “He’s eating and drinking. And they just moved him from the intensive care part of it to kind of like after care. And talking about sending him home in a couple of days.”

Diaz is being held on $25,000 cash bail.

