Decomposed carcass of 15-foot shark washes up on Higgins Beach

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • July 19, 2018 5:14 pm

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The carcass of a large shark washed up on Higgins Beach overnight Wednesday, much to the surprise of early risers walking along the sand.

Amy Cesar Tweeted photos of the creature at about 10 a.m.

Scarborough Animal Control Officer Chris Creps told WCSH 6 the decomposition of the carcass made it hard to identify the large creature, estimated to weigh 500 to 600 lbs and measure 15 feet long and 4 feet wide.

Marine Mammals of Maine identified the carcass as some type of shark, according to WCSH6.

Additional photos from Cesar show a front-end loader removing the carcass from the beach later in the morning.

