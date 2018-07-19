“An early morning walk is a blessing for the whole day.”

Henry David Thoreau wrote that in his journal on April 20, 1850. I think I know what he was talking about.

I was up and out the door before it was light today. Snagging coffee at the all night convenience on Congress Street, I made for the East End. The sky was just starting to glow off toward Chebeaugue Island when I got there.

Stepping out of my truck, I met an almost chilly breeze. I zipped my jacket, breathed deep and strode off down the hill with a camera dangling from each shoulder.

Nothing feels better than the familiar weight of those cameras on a cool, clear morning. I never tire of making pictures. It’s when I feel most alive and in touch with my world — like I’m really seeing it. Looking for pictures — hunting for the meaning and stories behind the shapes, colors and faces of this city — never gets old.

How could a morning walk like this be anything but a blessing?

This is how I’ve made my living for two decades now. I’m a lucky so-and-so, and don’t I know it.

A man runs along the Eastern Prom trail in Portland on Thursday at sunrise. Nearby, a gull lands on a rock surrounded by the sea, and the day’s first rays hit a spray painted flag.

Gulls line up on a rocky strip as the sun gets ready to rise over Casco Bay on Thursday.