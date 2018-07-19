Man who died in Millinocket crash identified

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Caitlin Rogers • July 19, 2018 12:00 pm

Updated: July 19, 2018 1:44 pm

Millinocket police have released the name of the man who was killed in a three-car crash on Route 157 Wednesday morning.

Robert Bernosky, 54, of Swanville was killed in the accident, according to Millinocket police Chief Steven Kenyon. One person was injured and another escaped without injury, he said.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. Wednesday on Route 157, west of the Dolby flowage, Kenyon said, declining to release more information because the accident is still under investigation.

