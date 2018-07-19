Acid attack at NH car dealership has police on high alert

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 19, 2018 6:31 am

An acid attack in Rochester, New Hampshire, has police on high alert.

Police say multiple vehicles were damaged by an acidic substance at a used car dealership.

Police say surveillance images show a white sedan pulling out of First City Cars and Trucks in Rochester, shortly after allegedly spraying acid on vehicles parked in the lot.

On July 11, Rochester police say the white sedan damaged four vehicles in the lot of the used car dealership.

Police estimate that each car has about $1,000 worth of damage.

At this point, police don’t know the motive of the person who damaged the cars and are offering a $1,000 reward toward any tip that leads to an arrest.

Police say this is the first time they’ve dealt with vehicular vandalism with a chemical substance.

Police say the suspect apparently never left his car during the crime.

“They pulled into the parking lot and pulled up to the vehicles, never got out of the vehicle and then poured some type of caustic substance on the sides of the vehicles,” Sgt. Jamie Balint said.

The case is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.