Man admits to making threats against Maine high school

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • July 19, 2018 2:22 pm

A Warren man admitted last week that he made threats on social media against Oceanside High School.

Thomas Sawyer, 20, pleaded guilty July 12 to a charge of terrorizing as part of a one-year deferred sentencing agreement.

If Sawyer abides by the terms of the agreement for a year, he will serve only four months in jail, according to court documents. If he fails to meet the terms of the agreement, he could face up to a year in jail.

Sawyer made threats against the Rockland-based high school in March. The threats were made during a weekend, and police took Sawyer into custody on a Sunday. Police had a heightened presence at district schools the following Monday as an “abundance of caution,” according to statements made by the superintendent at the time of the incident.

Per the agreement, Sawyer must refrain from criminal conduct, and participate in mental health and substance abuse counseling.

