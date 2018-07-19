Teen, infant in critical condition following Mechanic Falls crash

Chuck Blaquiere | WGME Chuck Blaquiere | WGME

By CBS 13 • July 19, 2018 6:12 am

A crash in Mechanic Falls sent seven people to the hospital.

A 17-year-old driver and his infant passenger are in critical condition.

Mechanic Falls police say it happened at the corner of North Main and Bucknam streets around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word yet on how the crash happened but two cars were involved.

In one vehicle, there was a 17-year-old driver, an infant, and three other passengers in that same car. They were all taken to the hospital.

Two people were in the other vehicle. They also were hospitalized.

Officials have not released any names.

