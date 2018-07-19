Lewiston police still pursuing fight death after dozens of interviews

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

The Associated Press • July 19, 2018 2:00 pm

Lewiston police in Maine said they’ve interviewed more than 100 people about a park brawl that led to a man’s death.

Thirty-eight-year-old Donald Giusti died from injuries suffered in the June 12 fight in Lewiston. Police said Thursday they’ve been reviewing surveillance photos and evidence from the scene, in addition to interviewing dozens of people.

Police said they’re also still reviewing the circumstances that led to the brawl, which they’ve characterized as a street fight involving teenagers.

The police announcement comes after Lewiston police Chief Brian O’Malley announced the department would use more officers on foot and bike patrols in and around Kennedy Park, the site of the fight.

Maine State Police and Lewiston police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

