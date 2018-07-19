Florida man arrested in Maine suspect in multi-state burglaries

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 19, 2018 9:00 am

A Florida man accused of breaking into businesses in 10 states, including Maine, was arrested Monday.

Joseph Hodge, 55, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested at a motel in Auburn.

Hodge is suspected of breaking into businesses in Cornish, Limington and Standish, according to officials with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

He also was wanted for similar burglaries in Idaho, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado and Arkansas.

Hodge was charged with three counts of burglary.

He is being held at the York County Jail on $70,000 bail.

His next court appearance is in October in Alfred.

