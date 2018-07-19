Bucksport man admitted driving truck in Hancock crash, police say

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Caitlin Rogers • July 19, 2018 5:25 pm

A Bucksport man was issued a summons after a Wednesday afternoon crash between a motorcycle and a truck in Hancock near the Ellsworth town line.

Phillip Crocker, 26, of Bucksport turned himself in to police around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier. Crocker, the registered owner of the green 2002 GMC truck involved in the accident, admitted he had been driving the truck when it collided with a motorcycle around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Moshier.

The driver of the motorcycle, Arron Kief, 42, of Cherryfield, was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Moshier said. He said Ellsworth police were assisted by the Ellsworth Fire Department and County Ambulance.

Both vehicles were traveling east on Route 1 when the motorcycle slowed to make a left turn, according to a press release. The truck ran into it from behind, throwing Kief off, and pushing both the motorcycle and truck into the opposite lane, according to the release. The accident stopped traffic for about an hour.

Crocker was issued summonses for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and driving to endanger, and failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, Moshier said in the release.

