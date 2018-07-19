Board members mum on Central Aroostook Chamber executive’s sudden departure

Melissa Lizotte | BDN Melissa Lizotte | BDN

By Paula Brewer, The County • July 19, 2018 4:48 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce is without an executive director on July 19 after Theresa Fowler, who headed the chamber for 10 years, suddenly left the post.

Lisa Wark, administrative assistant at the chamber office, confirmed Thursday afternoon that the office is currently without an executive director, as did board member Shelley McAtee. Both deferred to the chamber’s board president, Floyd Rockholt, for further information.

Rockholt said Thursday he could not comment on the situation at the present time.

Attempts to reach several other board members were unsuccessful Thursday.

Northeast Publishing Company learned of Fowler’s sudden departure through a short message Fowler sent to the company from a personal email account Thursday, in which she said, “It is with a very heavy heart that I am writing to inform you that effective immediately I will not be at the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce.”

