LePage sells Boothbay home for $182,500 more than he paid for it

By Jessica Picard, Lincoln County News • July 18, 2018 9:37 am

Maine Gov. Paul LePage and his wife, Ann LePage, sold their Boothbay home on June 29.

Kevin J. Shanaghan of Belfast bought the home for $397,500, according to the deed on file with the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds and the online listing with Coldwell Banker Plourde Real Estate.

The agency had listed the property for $409,000.

According to Boothbay town records, the colonial off Back Narrows Road was built in 2002. The 2,237-square-foot house sits on 2 acres.

The town assessed the property at $394,504 during a revaluation this year, according to a June 11 letter from the town’s assessing firm to Ann LePage.

The LePages, who own property in Florida and reside in the Blaine House in Augusta, bought the three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in 2014 for $215,000, according to town records.

Neither the governor’s nor the first lady’s office responded to requests for comment.

