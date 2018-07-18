Bath Iron Works to pay $355,000 to settle EPA complaint

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • July 18, 2018 7:35 am

Bath Iron Works will pay $355,000 as part of a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over claims that the company allegedly failed to submit Toxic Release Inventory reports for a number of chemicals for the years 2013 to 2015.

The shipyard also failed to comply fully with all the requirements in its stormwater permit, according to the federal regulatory agency.

BIW failed to submit TRI reports for chromium, copper, manganese and nickel for 2013, 2014 and 2015, the EPA announced Tuesday.

The complaint also alleged BIW failed to fully comply with the requirements of its stormwater permit, which requires the shipyard to minimize the exposure of waste from the shipbuilding process, such as metal shavings and grit from sandblasting operations, so that when it rains, these pollutants do not flow into the Kennebec River.

The BIW settlement also resolves alleged violations of the Clean Water Act.

Masters Machine Co. of Round Pond, which makes precision automotive and electrical components, will also pay a $92,210 penalty after allegations it failed to file TRI forms for copper from 2013 to 2015 and for lead for the year 2014.

The EPA alleged violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act (EPCRA), which requires that companies and organizations report their use and release of toxic chemicals.

Atlantic Footcare of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Smith & Wesson of Springfield, Massachusetts, also settled with the agency.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.