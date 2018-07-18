Big donation helps fund work program for panhandlers

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

PORTLAND — The city of Portland showed off a $13,000 check Tuesday. This sizable donation will fund an additional 10 weeks of a program that puts panhandlers to work.

The money came from 13 local businesses and organizations, and will fund the program for the remainder of the summer.

Called the “Portland Opportunity Crew,” the program offers panhandlers the opportunity to earn money to clean up public areas.

“It’s just become a wild success. We’re getting interest from all over the country to replicate the program,” Portland City Manager John Jennings said.

The program also connects participants to services such as job training.

In addition to the $13,000, the city also received two other donations totaling $5,500.

