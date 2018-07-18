One killed in Millinocket car crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Caitlin Rogers • July 18, 2018 3:12 pm

There was a fatal three-car crash in Millinocket just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Millinocket Chief of Police Steven Kenyon.

The crash happened just west of the Dolby flowage on Route 157, according to Kenyon. One person died in the accident and another was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third person escaped without injury.

No names have yet been released and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Kenyon said.

