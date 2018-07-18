Man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Palmyra

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office | BDN Somerset County Sheriff’s Office | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 18, 2018 7:40 am

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Palmyra.

They say David Freeman, 58, left the state when the assault was reported last year.

Detectives found him in Pennsylvania. He was returned to Maine last week.

They say he agreed to return to Maine last week and confessed to the assault.

Freeman has been charged with three counts of gross sexual assault.

He is currently being held at the Somerset County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.

