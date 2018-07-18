Lewiston police step up patrols to address park violence

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

The Associated Press • July 18, 2018 11:49 am

Updated: July 18, 2018 1:05 pm

Lewiston police are increasing patrols downtown in the wake of a park brawl that led to one man’s death and other recent violent events.

WCSH-TV reports Lewiston police Chief Brian O’Malley announced Monday the department would use more officers on foot and bike patrols in Kennedy Park and nearby neighborhoods. Officials say the department is working with state police and federal agencies as well.

The decision follows the death of 38-year-old Donald Giusti, who was critically injured at the park during a fight last month between two groups.

City Administrator Ed Barrett said the city’s recent spike in crime is concerning. Barrett attributed the violence to drug trafficking that’s spread from southern New England.

Officials say they are working with youth groups to develop more activities and mentor programs.

