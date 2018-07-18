76-year-old charged in fatal Lewiston slashing is held without bail

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

The Associated Press • July 18, 2018 1:40 pm

A judge has denied bail for a 76-year-old man charged with fatally slashing a Lewiston woman in front of her 11-year-old twins in Maine.

Albert Flick of Auburn required the help of a hearing device during in court on Wednesday. His lawyer said he might seek bail at a later date. No plea was entered.

The judge sealed the affidavit with details of the crime at the request of prosecutors.

Several people tackled Flick and held him Sunday after he allegedly stabbed 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie outside a laundromat in Lewiston. Friends said he’d been stalking her, and that she’d rebuffed his advances.

Court records indicate Flick killed his wife, Sandra Flick, stabbing her 14 times in 1979. He’s been in trouble with the law several times since his 2000 release.

