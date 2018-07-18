Police investigate discovery of body in Trenton

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 18, 2018 3:18 pm

Hancock County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in Trenton on Wednesday.

The body was found on the mudflats off Goose Cove at around 9:40 a.m, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The death does not initially appear to be suspicious.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from Maine Marine Patrol.

Trenton is a Hancock County town that connects via bridge to Bar Harbor and borders Union River Bay, Mount Desert Narrows, and Western and Eastern Bay.

