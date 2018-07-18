Hancock
July 18, 2018
Hancock

Motorcyclist injured in Hancock hit-and-run

John Clarke Russ | BDN
By Caitlin Rogers

One person was injured in a hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Wednesday, according to Ellsworth Chief of Police Glenn Moshier.

The collision was called in around 3:20 p.m., according to Moshier. Route 1 near Jordan’s Snack Bar and White Birches was closed to traffic until 4:30 pm.

Eyewitnesses reported that a motorcycle traveling east had slowed down when a pickup truck traveling behind it struck its back end, Moshier said. The motorcycle was pushed into the westbound lane, while the pickup truck continued driving east.

Less than a quarter-mile away in Hancock, Moshier said the pickup truck went off of the road and into a ditch. By the time police arrived, all the people traveling in the truck had exited the vehicle. As a result, the identity of the truck driver is still unclear, he said.

The crash is considered to be alcohol-related, Moshier said. The crash is still under investigation and Moshier said more information would be released Thursday.

Comments

