Motorcyclist injured in Hancock hit-and-run

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Caitlin Rogers • July 18, 2018 5:36 pm

One person was injured in a hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle Wednesday, according to Ellsworth Chief of Police Glenn Moshier.

The collision was called in around 3:20 p.m., according to Moshier. Route 1 near Jordan’s Snack Bar and White Birches was closed to traffic until 4:30 pm.

Route 1 near Jordan's Snack Bar / White Birches is shut down at the moment for motor vehicle crash. Please avoid that area. If you need to get to Hancock take the Washington Junction Road. — Ellsworth Maine PD (@epd6672133) July 18, 2018

Eyewitnesses reported that a motorcycle traveling east had slowed down when a pickup truck traveling behind it struck its back end, Moshier said. The motorcycle was pushed into the westbound lane, while the pickup truck continued driving east.

Less than a quarter-mile away in Hancock, Moshier said the pickup truck went off of the road and into a ditch. By the time police arrived, all the people traveling in the truck had exited the vehicle. As a result, the identity of the truck driver is still unclear, he said.

The crash is considered to be alcohol-related, Moshier said. The crash is still under investigation and Moshier said more information would be released Thursday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.