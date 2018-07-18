Trump says defending NATO ally Montenegro could lead to World War III

Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP

John Wagner, Washington Post • July 18, 2018 9:34 am

Updated: July 18, 2018 10:50 am

President Donald Trump, who rattled U.S. allies at a NATO meeting last week, voiced concern in a television interview broadcast Tuesday night that sending troops from the alliance to defend an “aggressive” Montenegro could result in World War III.

Trump was asked about Montenegro, which joined NATO last year and has a population smaller than the District of Columbia, during a Fox News interview with host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson pressed Trump on the purpose of the alliance, which was originally created to prevent the Russians from invading western Europe and calls for member nations to come to the aid of any ally that is attacked.

“Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?” Carlson asked in the interview, which was recorded Monday following Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

“I understand what you’re saying, I’ve asked the same question,” Trump responded. “You know, Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. … They are very aggressive people, they may get aggressive, and congratulations, you’re in World War III. But that’s the way it was set up. Don’t forget, I just got here a little more than a year and a half ago.”

Trump’s comments came after a NATO meeting in Brussels last week in which he upbraided allies for not living up to an agreement on how much they should pay on defense. The president also criticized Germany for a natural gas pipeline deal with Russia, saying it made the country “captive” to Russia.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that the meeting was “an acknowledged triumph,” taking credit for members pledging to meet their commitments.

In 2016, the chief prosecutor in Montenegro accused Russian nationalists of being behind an alleged coup attempt that included plans to assassinate the nation’s pro-western prime minister over his government’s attempt to join NATO.

Since joining the alliance, Montenegro has sent troops to a NATO-led mission in Afghanistan.

Trump and Montenegro have a bit of a history: The U.S. president appeared to shove Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic aside at a NATO summit last year, the first at which Montenegro was represented.

